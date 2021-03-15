Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

