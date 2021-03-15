Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,810.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $115,810.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00007334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,359.92 or 0.99594186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00034531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

