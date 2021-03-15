Beam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.13 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Beam has a total market cap of $74.57 million and $35.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,688,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

