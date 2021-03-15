Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock worth $22,235,886. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

