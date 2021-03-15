Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $369.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.00. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

