Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $1.99 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.