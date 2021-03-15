Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $1.99 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marin Software stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Marin Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

