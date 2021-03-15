Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 755 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.