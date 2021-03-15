Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Down 57.6% in February

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the February 11th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTX opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

