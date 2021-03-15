Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.68 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

