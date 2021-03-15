Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Position Lifted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

