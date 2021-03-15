Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $229.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

