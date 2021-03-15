Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH opened at $77.77 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

