Little House Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $242.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.