Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $63.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

