H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.47

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 14501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

