Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stratus Properties worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRS opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

