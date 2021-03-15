Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Boot Barn worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

