Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after buying an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

