Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,170,938 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,315,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170,938 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $526,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after purchasing an additional 315,102 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

