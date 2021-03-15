Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

