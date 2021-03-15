The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Update

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,008,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 12,340,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRWF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

Shares of SPRWF stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.