Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.96

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 6711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Insteel Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.