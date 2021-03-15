Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.85

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 9644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

