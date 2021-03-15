Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.09

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 25737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $34,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

