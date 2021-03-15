News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.29

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 335784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get News alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.