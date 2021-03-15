Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

