Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.
OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.12.
About Shimao Group
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.