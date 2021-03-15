Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

