Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Raised to $45.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

