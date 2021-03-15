Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:GRA opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

