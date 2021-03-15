Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.24.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $474.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.85 and its 200-day moving average is $528.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

