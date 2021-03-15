$108.76 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce sales of $108.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.93 million to $111.90 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $114.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $449.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.49 million to $481.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $464.07 million, with estimates ranging from $446.07 million to $484.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,154. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

