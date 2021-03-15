Radix (EXRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Radix token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $113.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.17 or 0.00440379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.00508858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

