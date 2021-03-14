GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Short Interest Up 80.7% in February

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GBIM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. GlobeImmune has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

