$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of FPRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,185.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,567,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,505,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

