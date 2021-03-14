$688.39 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report sales of $688.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.03 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

MTN traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. The stock had a trading volume of 941,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,895. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

