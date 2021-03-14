Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 68.1%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSCPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JSCPY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. JSR has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.61.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

