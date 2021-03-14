QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
