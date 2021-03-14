Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 77,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020. Mondi has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

