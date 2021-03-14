Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Update

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 11th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QTRRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Quaterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

