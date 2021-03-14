NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

