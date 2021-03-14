$783.56 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce $783.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.03 million to $856.80 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.05. 2,019,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,540,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,574,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

