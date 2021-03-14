Venus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62.31 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Venus has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $45.46 or 0.00075493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $405.60 million and approximately $62.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,153.20 or 0.99883107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,921,158 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

