Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.31. 185,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,672. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

