Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.07 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

