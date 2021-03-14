Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,527. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.