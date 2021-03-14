Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,527. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

