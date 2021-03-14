Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report sales of $21.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.23 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $83.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

