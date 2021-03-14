$45.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $45.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $47.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

EGRX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $594.50 million, a PE ratio of 128.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

