SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $89.86 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $18.60 or 0.00030893 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $89.86 million and $242.72 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

