Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Cap of $442.66 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $442.66 million and approximately $67.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005765 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,450,435 coins and its circulating supply is 127,515,197 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

