$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Shares of GPI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.55. 100,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,759. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,029,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

